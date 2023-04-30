Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Landstar System from $142.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Landstar System from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Landstar System from $174.00 to $170.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Stephens boosted their price target on Landstar System from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Landstar System from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $165.82.

Landstar System Trading Up 0.7 %

Landstar System stock opened at $176.03 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $177.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $170.56. Landstar System has a 12 month low of $137.15 and a 12 month high of $188.46. The company has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.90.

Landstar System Cuts Dividend

Landstar System ( NASDAQ:LSTR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.10. Landstar System had a return on equity of 43.26% and a net margin of 5.57%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Landstar System will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 4th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 3rd. Landstar System’s payout ratio is 11.34%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Landstar System news, COO Joseph J. Beacom sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.94, for a total value of $1,280,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 17,578 shares in the company, valued at $3,215,719.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Ricardo S. Coro sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.63, for a total value of $553,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 22,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,092,693.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Joseph J. Beacom sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.94, for a total value of $1,280,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,215,719.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Landstar System

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Landstar System by 62.8% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,550 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares during the period. Commerce Bank boosted its stake in Landstar System by 3.2% during the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 22,258 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,214,000 after buying an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Landstar System by 29.3% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 20,640 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,979,000 after buying an additional 4,672 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Landstar System by 146.3% during the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 6,807 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $983,000 after buying an additional 4,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Landstar System by 229.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 148,591 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $21,452,000 after buying an additional 103,440 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.90% of the company’s stock.

Landstar System Company Profile

Landstar System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers transportation services including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air and ocean cargo, project cargo, and customs brokerage.

Featured Stories

