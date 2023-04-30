Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 5,731 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,577 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,731 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,994,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,491,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,557,566,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101,681 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 40,148,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,114,613,000 after acquiring an additional 1,363,221 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,983,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,724,923,000 after acquiring an additional 201,251 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 27,081,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,426,368,000 after acquiring an additional 699,309 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 21,617,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,138,595,000 after acquiring an additional 147,772 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

BATS IEFA traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $68.77. 8,629,980 shares of the stock were exchanged. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $56.55 and a one year high of $70.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.03 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.45.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

