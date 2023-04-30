Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 24,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $1,026,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter worth about $305,000. Edge Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 34.9% in the 4th quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 17,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 4,453 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 57.3% in the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 88,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,634,000 after acquiring an additional 32,064 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,780,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $321,254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Biltmore Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 9,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. 72.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $39.75. The company had a trading volume of 20,192,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,051,746. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.87 and a 200 day moving average of $43.43. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52-week low of $35.25 and a 52-week high of $48.84.

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $20.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.06 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 15.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is currently 34.38%.

In other Wells Fargo & Company news, EVP Kleber Santos sold 34,698 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.27, for a total transaction of $1,605,476.46. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $906,429.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Odeon Capital Group lowered Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Piper Sandler lowered Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.45.

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage products and services, and consumer and commercial finance. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth & Investment Management.

