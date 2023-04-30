Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 1,529 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,785 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,529 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble makes up about 1.5% of Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $6,636,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 39.9% during the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 487.2% during the 4th quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. 62.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Procter & Gamble

In other news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 25,244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.27, for a total transaction of $3,919,635.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,210,611.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Procter & Gamble news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 25,244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.27, for a total value of $3,919,635.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,118 shares in the company, valued at $4,210,611.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 13,697 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.76, for a total value of $2,133,444.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 883 shares in the company, valued at $137,536.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 68,859 shares of company stock valued at $10,641,511. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Procter & Gamble Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE:PG traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $156.38. 5,754,704 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,878,419. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $122.18 and a twelve month high of $162.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $146.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $144.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $368.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.24, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.41.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 21st. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.18% and a net margin of 17.69%. The business had revenue of $20.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.86 EPS for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be given a dividend of $0.9407 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.51%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on PG. Citigroup began coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.13.

Procter & Gamble Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

Further Reading

