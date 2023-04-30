Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 4,600 Shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,388 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $1,388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 49.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,310,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,211,000 after acquiring an additional 435,717 shares during the period. Mariner LLC increased its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,225,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,668,000 after acquiring an additional 15,553 shares during the period. GenTrust LLC increased its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 1,206,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,121,000 after acquiring an additional 51,456 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 7,372.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,122,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,553,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107,197 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 29,185.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 844,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,598,000 after acquiring an additional 841,710 shares during the period.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Stock Performance

BATS:PAVE traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $27.59. 482,274 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a one year low of $13.80 and a one year high of $17.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.44.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Profile

The Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed companies that derive the majority of their revenue from or have a stated business purpose related to infrastructure development.

