Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 4,871 Shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF)

Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Get Rating) by 52.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,234 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,871 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF were worth $2,208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PRF. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 43.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $875,000 after buying an additional 1,512 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 3,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 39.1% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 51,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,764,000 after purchasing an additional 14,432 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 18.3% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 11.8% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the period.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSEARCA PRF traded up $1.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $158.73. 60,833 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 68,947. The firm has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $156.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $157.04. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $137.81 and a fifty-two week high of $167.41.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Profile

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (PRF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 of the largest US companies that are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics. PRF was launched on Dec 19, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

