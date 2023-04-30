Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 106,700 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 3,567 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $4,172,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENB. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Enbridge by 6.9% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 49,136 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,262,000 after buying an additional 3,178 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 47.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,585,598 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $73,081,000 after purchasing an additional 510,865 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 7.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,647,982 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $75,955,000 after purchasing an additional 112,553 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 3.4% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 149,644 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $6,897,000 after purchasing an additional 4,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 0.3% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 316,801 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $14,600,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ENB traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $39.76. 2,291,282 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,394,698. Enbridge Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.02 and a 12 month high of $47.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.51 billion, a PE ratio of 39.37, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.32.

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Rating ) (TSE:ENB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The pipeline company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $9.89 billion for the quarter. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 5.67%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Enbridge from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$56.00 in a research report on Friday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Enbridge currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.00.

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution and Storage, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and the U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

