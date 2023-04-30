Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:SYLD)

Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:SYLD – Get Rating) by 95.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,280 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,515 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF were worth $669,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 545.0% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $99,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $208,000. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $213,000.

Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of BATS:SYLD traded up $0.56 during trading on Friday, reaching $58.09. The stock had a trading volume of 57,172 shares. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $59.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.75. The firm has a market cap of $720.32 million, a PE ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.21.

About Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF

The Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (SYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund offers active exposure to US stocks with attractive cash flow characterized by dividends, shares buybacks and net debt paydown. SYLD was launched on May 14, 2013 and is managed by Cambria.

