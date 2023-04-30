Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,614 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s makes up 1.2% of Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $5,169,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Summit Financial LLC raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 7,306 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,925,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth about $444,000. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 47.4% during the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 22,344 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $5,888,000 after acquiring an additional 7,181 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 695,837 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $183,374,000 after acquiring an additional 31,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $220,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at McDonald’s

In other McDonald’s news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.44, for a total transaction of $370,554.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,755.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 3,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.69, for a total value of $1,030,606.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 34,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,271,978.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.44, for a total value of $370,554.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,755.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,122 shares of company stock valued at $2,177,681. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

McDonald’s stock traded up $1.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $295.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,838,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,540,776. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $276.46 and its 200 day moving average is $270.32. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $228.34 and a 1-year high of $296.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $215.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.63.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The fast-food giant reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.32. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 122.21% and a net margin of 29.36%. The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.28 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.24%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on McDonald’s from $263.00 to $277.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on McDonald’s from $310.00 to $315.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on McDonald’s from $304.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $306.83.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

