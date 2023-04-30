Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 94 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,624 shares of the company’s stock after selling 94 shares during the quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $816,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the third quarter worth $26,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $39,000.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IVE stock traded up $1.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $154.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 429,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 880,547. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $127.33 and a 52-week high of $160.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $150.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $148.42. The stock has a market cap of $24.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94.

About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

