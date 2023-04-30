LCNB Corp. (NASDAQ:LCNB) Short Interest Update

LCNB Corp. (NASDAQ:LCNB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 49,500 shares, an increase of 37.1% from the March 31st total of 36,100 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 18,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of LCNB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th.

Get LCNB alerts:

LCNB Stock Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ LCNB traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.30. 22,577 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,576. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.54. LCNB has a one year low of $14.73 and a one year high of $19.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $172.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 0.69.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LCNB

LCNB ( NASDAQ:LCNB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.15). LCNB had a return on equity of 10.90% and a net margin of 26.26%. The business had revenue of $21.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.90 million. On average, analysts forecast that LCNB will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of LCNB by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 549,216 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,644,000 after acquiring an additional 10,925 shares in the last quarter. Lcnb Corp grew its stake in shares of LCNB by 5.8% in the third quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 526,602 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,352,000 after buying an additional 28,724 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of LCNB by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 442,458 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,964,000 after buying an additional 3,197 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of LCNB by 6.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 169,116 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,970,000 after buying an additional 10,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of LCNB by 9.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 167,675 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,507,000 after buying an additional 14,643 shares in the last quarter. 32.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About LCNB

(Get Rating)

LCNB Corp. is a financial holding company, which offers commercial and personal banking services. It offers services such as checking rates, debit card resources, electronic banking, fraud and identity theft, education and awareness. The company was founded in December 1998 and is headquartered in Lebanon, OH.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for LCNB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LCNB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.