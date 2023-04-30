Lennox International (NYSE:LII) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Lennox International (NYSE:LII – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $14.25-15.25 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $14.87. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.72-4.91 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.73 billion. Lennox International also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $14.25-$15.25 EPS.

Lennox International Price Performance

Shares of LII opened at $281.91 on Friday. Lennox International has a one year low of $182.85 and a one year high of $284.95. The company has a market cap of $10.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.65, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $251.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $250.25.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The construction company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Lennox International had a net margin of 10.76% and a negative return on equity of 200.13%. The company’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.36 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Lennox International will post 14.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lennox International Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. Lennox International’s payout ratio is 29.55%.

A number of analysts have commented on LII shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Lennox International from $248.00 to $272.00 in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Lennox International from $279.00 to $272.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Lennox International in a research report on Monday, March 27th. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lennox International in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $272.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $261.58.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Daniel M. Sessa sold 2,052 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.80, for a total value of $504,381.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,878,124.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lennox International by 40.8% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 659 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in Lennox International by 35.2% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,353 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the period. Allstate Investment Management Co. bought a new position in Lennox International in the 4th quarter valued at $710,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Lennox International by 662.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,085 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $844,000 after purchasing an additional 3,549 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in Lennox International by 376.1% in the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,304 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the period. 68.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lennox International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lennox International, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration. It operates through the following business segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration. The Residential Heating & Cooling segment manufactures and markets furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, equipment, and accessories.

See Also

