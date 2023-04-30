Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) Price Target Cut to $12.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Robert W. Baird from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on LESL. Roth Capital reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Leslie’s in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Loop Capital raised Leslie’s from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Leslie’s from $16.50 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Leslie’s from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Leslie’s has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.00.

Leslie’s Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LESL opened at $10.85 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.00. The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.81. Leslie’s has a 52-week low of $10.12 and a 52-week high of $20.48.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Leslie’s

Leslie’s ( NASDAQ:LESL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $195.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.82 million. Leslie’s had a net margin of 9.11% and a negative return on equity of 56.91%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Leslie’s will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Leslie’s by 210.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,434,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,887,000 after purchasing an additional 13,169,336 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Leslie’s by 19.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,441,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,435,000 after purchasing an additional 2,367,168 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Leslie’s by 3.5% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 9,660,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,100,000 after purchasing an additional 322,389 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of Leslie’s by 106.3% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,009,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,703,000 after purchasing an additional 3,612,422 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Leslie’s by 19.9% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,272,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,055,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042,635 shares during the period.

About Leslie’s

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services. It offers various pool and spa maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, cleaning and maintenance equipment, safety, recreational, and fitness related products, as well as installation and repair services for pool and spa equipment.

