Liberty Star Uranium & Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:LBSR) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Liberty Star Uranium & Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:LBSR – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, an increase of 40.0% from the March 31st total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 148,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Liberty Star Uranium & Metals Stock Up 10.3 %

LBSR traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.06. 285,856 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 59,602. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.10. Liberty Star Uranium & Metals has a twelve month low of $0.05 and a twelve month high of $0.43.

Get Liberty Star Uranium & Metals alerts:

Liberty Star Uranium & Metals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

Liberty Star Uranium & Metals Corp. is a mineral resource company, which engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in the United States. The firm explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, silver, lead, zinc, manganese, and other metals, including rare earth elements. It holds interest in the Hay Mountain project, which is located in the southeast of Tombstone, Arizona.

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Star Uranium & Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Star Uranium & Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.