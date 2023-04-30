Liberty Star Uranium & Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:LBSR) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Liberty Star Uranium & Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:LBSR – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, an increase of 40.0% from the March 31st total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 148,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Liberty Star Uranium & Metals Stock Up 10.3 %
LBSR traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.06. 285,856 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 59,602. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.10. Liberty Star Uranium & Metals has a twelve month low of $0.05 and a twelve month high of $0.43.
