Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) Shares Sold by American Assets Capital Advisers LLC

American Assets Capital Advisers LLC lessened its stake in Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 146,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 19,948 shares during the quarter. Life Storage makes up approximately 3.5% of American Assets Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC owned about 0.17% of Life Storage worth $14,424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LSI. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Life Storage by 116.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 4,365 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Life Storage by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in shares of Life Storage by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Life Storage by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 208,609 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,266,000 after purchasing an additional 5,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of Life Storage by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 348,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,911,000 after buying an additional 8,469 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LSI opened at $134.38 on Friday. Life Storage, Inc. has a 52 week low of $94.02 and a 52 week high of $146.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $11.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.77 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $129.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.01.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th were issued a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 13th. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 113.48%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LSI. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Life Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Life Storage from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Life Storage from $136.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Life Storage from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Life Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $123.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Monday, January 2nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.22.

Life Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of self-storage properties. It offers commercial, vehicle, and wine storage services. The company was founded by Robert J. Attea, David L. Rogers, Kenneth F. Myszka, and Charles E. Lannon in 1982 and is headquartered in Buffalo, NY.

