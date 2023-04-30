Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) Short Interest Update

Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800,000 shares, an increase of 37.4% from the March 31st total of 1,310,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,390,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on LSI shares. Wolfe Research cut Life Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Life Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $123.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Monday, January 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Life Storage in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on Life Storage from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Life Storage from $136.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Life Storage currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.22.

Life Storage Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE LSI traded up $1.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $134.38. 488,011 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,716,280. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.77 and a beta of 0.65. Life Storage has a 12-month low of $94.02 and a 12-month high of $146.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $129.34 and its 200-day moving average is $114.01.

Life Storage Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Life Storage

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th were issued a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 13th. Life Storage’s payout ratio is currently 113.48%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Life Storage by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 40,771 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,516,000 after purchasing an additional 2,817 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Life Storage by 3.0% during the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 5,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Life Storage by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 166,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,417,000 after purchasing an additional 18,527 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in Life Storage by 728.0% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. increased its stake in Life Storage by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 113,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,529,000 after buying an additional 23,234 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

Life Storage Company Profile

Life Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of self-storage properties. It offers commercial, vehicle, and wine storage services. The company was founded by Robert J. Attea, David L. Rogers, Kenneth F. Myszka, and Charles E. Lannon in 1982 and is headquartered in Buffalo, NY.

