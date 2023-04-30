Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH) Price Target Raised to $23.00

Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Mizuho from $20.00 to $23.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Life Time Group from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Life Time Group from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Life Time Group from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Life Time Group from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Life Time Group from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Life Time Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.88.

Life Time Group Price Performance

Shares of LTH opened at $20.79 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.97 and a beta of 1.67. Life Time Group has a twelve month low of $8.75 and a twelve month high of $21.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.91.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Life Time Group

Life Time Group ( NYSE:LTH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $472.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $472.52 million. Life Time Group had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 0.54%. Life Time Group’s revenue was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.18) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Life Time Group will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MSD Capital L P acquired a new position in shares of Life Time Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $139,873,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Life Time Group by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,506,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,935,000 after buying an additional 254,551 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Life Time Group by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,123,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,320,000 after buying an additional 31,366 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Life Time Group by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,839,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,680,000 after buying an additional 253,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Life Time Group by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 899,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,756,000 after buying an additional 43,819 shares in the last quarter. 72.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Life Time Group

Life Time Group Holdings, Inc provides health, fitness, and wellness experiences to a community of individual members in the United States and Canada. It primarily engages in designing, building, and operating sports and athletic, professional fitness, family recreation, and spa centers in a resort-like environment, principally in suburban and urban locations of metropolitan areas.

