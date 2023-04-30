LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of LightPath Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 20th.

Get LightPath Technologies alerts:

LightPath Technologies Price Performance

Shares of LPTH stock opened at $1.32 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.42. LightPath Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.99 and a fifty-two week high of $2.05.

Institutional Trading of LightPath Technologies

LightPath Technologies ( NASDAQ:LPTH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. LightPath Technologies had a negative return on equity of 13.38% and a negative net margin of 11.89%. On average, analysts forecast that LightPath Technologies will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LPTH. State Street Corp boosted its position in LightPath Technologies by 18.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 50,834 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 7,925 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in LightPath Technologies by 69.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 29,075 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 11,908 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in LightPath Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in LightPath Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in LightPath Technologies by 2.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,049,181 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 27,300 shares in the last quarter. 28.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About LightPath Technologies

(Get Rating)

LightPath Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical and infrared components. Its products include molded glass and assemblies, infrared molded lenses, diamond turned, conventional ground and polished ground lenses and assemblies, and collimator assemblies, which are used in applications involving light detection and ranging technology.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LightPath Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LightPath Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.