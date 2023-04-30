Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.09, Briefing.com reports. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 48.56% and a net margin of 12.08%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Lincoln Electric Trading Up 2.4 %

LECO opened at $167.80 on Friday. Lincoln Electric has a 12-month low of $118.17 and a 12-month high of $176.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 3.92 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.67 billion, a PE ratio of 20.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $164.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $154.88.

Lincoln Electric Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Lincoln Electric’s payout ratio is currently 31.96%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

LECO has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lincoln Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Lincoln Electric from $173.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Lincoln Electric from $149.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric from $180.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Lincoln Electric from $177.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lincoln Electric presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.20.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lincoln Electric during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 68.0% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric in the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, State of Wyoming increased its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 492 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. 73.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lincoln Electric Company Profile

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture of arc welding equipment, consumable welding products and other welding and cutting products. Its welding products include arc welding power sources, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes and fluxes.

Further Reading

