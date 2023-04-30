Linde (NYSE:LIN) Announces Earnings Results

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The basic materials company reported $3.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12 by $0.30, Briefing.com reports. Linde had a net margin of 13.46% and a return on equity of 15.71%. The business had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.20 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.93 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis.

Linde Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:LIN traded up $3.81 during trading on Friday, hitting $369.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,878,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,476,775. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $350.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $331.94. The company has a market capitalization of $181.83 billion, a PE ratio of 41.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.73. Linde has a fifty-two week low of $262.47 and a fifty-two week high of $370.54.

Linde Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a $1.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $5.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.60%.

Several research firms have recently commented on LIN. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Linde from $370.00 to $378.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Linde from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Linde from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Linde from $380.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Linde from $370.00 to $382.00 in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Linde currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $376.38.

In related news, VP Sean Durbin sold 4,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.17, for a total transaction of $1,462,290.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,432 shares in the company, valued at $3,036,953.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Linde by 9.4% in the first quarter. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC now owns 211,894 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $67,685,000 after buying an additional 18,183 shares during the last quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC purchased a new position in shares of Linde during the first quarter worth about $1,386,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Linde by 9.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 201,441 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $64,347,000 after purchasing an additional 17,807 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Linde during the first quarter worth about $239,000. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp grew its holdings in shares of Linde by 70.6% during the first quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 31,163 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,954,000 after purchasing an additional 12,893 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

Linde Plc is a global industrial gases and engineering company. It designs and builds equipment that produces industrial gases. The company also offers gas production and processing services such as olefin plants, natural gas plants, air separation plants, hydrogen and synthesis gas plants and other types of plants.

