Linear (LINA) Market Cap Achieves $129.70 Million

Linear (LINA) traded down 8.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 30th. Linear has a total market cap of $129.70 million and $21.41 million worth of Linear was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Linear coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0130 or 0.00000044 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Linear has traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Linear alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001131 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000020 BTC.

About Linear

Linear was first traded on September 18th, 2020. Linear’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins. The official website for Linear is linear.finance. Linear’s official Twitter account is @lina_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Linear Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Linear Finance is a cross-chain compatible, decentralized delta-one asset protocol to cost-effectively and instantly create, manage, and trade synthetic assets with unlimited liquidity.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Linear directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Linear should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Linear using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Linear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Linear and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.