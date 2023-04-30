Liquity USD (LUSD) Trading Down 0.5% This Week

Liquity USD (LUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 30th. Liquity USD has a market cap of $277.51 million and $1.75 million worth of Liquity USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Liquity USD has traded down 0.5% against the dollar. One Liquity USD token can now be bought for about $1.01 or 0.00003458 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001159 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Liquity USD Profile

Liquity USD launched on April 4th, 2021. Liquity USD’s total supply is 274,006,921 tokens. Liquity USD’s official Twitter account is @liquityprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Liquity USD is https://reddit.com/r/liquity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Liquity USD is www.liquity.org.

Buying and Selling Liquity USD

According to CryptoCompare, “Liquity is a decentralized borrowing protocol that allows users to draw interest-free loans against Ether used as collateral. Loans are paid out in LUSD (a USD pegged stablecoin) and need to maintain a minimum collateral ratio of 110%.In addition to the collateral, the loans are secured by a Stability Pool containing LUSD and by fellow borrowers collectively acting as guarantors of last resort.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Liquity USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Liquity USD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Liquity USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

