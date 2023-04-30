LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP) Receives $35.17 Average PT from Analysts

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $35.17.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on RAMP shares. Susquehanna lifted their target price on LiveRamp from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on LiveRamp from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on LiveRamp in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on LiveRamp from $25.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on LiveRamp from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th.

RAMP opened at $24.09 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.07. LiveRamp has a 1 year low of $15.37 and a 1 year high of $33.55. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.84 and a beta of 1.10.

LiveRamp ( NYSE:RAMP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.06). LiveRamp had a negative net margin of 19.80% and a negative return on equity of 6.53%. The firm had revenue of $158.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.88 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that LiveRamp will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO Mohsin Hussain sold 6,415 shares of LiveRamp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.30, for a total transaction of $168,714.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 102,601 shares in the company, valued at $2,698,406.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in LiveRamp by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,568,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,074,000 after buying an additional 92,629 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in LiveRamp by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,226,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,232,000 after buying an additional 230,620 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its position in LiveRamp by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,065,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,616,000 after buying an additional 244,405 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in LiveRamp by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,883,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,815,000 after buying an additional 351,876 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in LiveRamp by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,783,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,235,000 after buying an additional 295,911 shares during the period. 93.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc operates as a global technology company. It is engaged in providing identity platform leveraged by brands and partners to deliver innovative products and exceptional experiences. The firm’s identifyLink connects people, data and devices across the digital and physical world, powering the people-based marketing revolution and allowing consumers to safely connect with brands and products.

