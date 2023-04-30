Lmcg Investments LLC Cuts Stock Position in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)

Lmcg Investments LLC lessened its stake in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,273 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,824 shares during the period. Lmcg Investments LLC’s holdings in Hexcel were worth $1,370,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HXL. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Hexcel by 58.1% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,160,587 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $318,626,000 after purchasing an additional 2,263,252 shares during the last quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Hexcel by 23,692.4% in the third quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 1,053,288 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $54,476,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048,861 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in Hexcel by 15.1% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,799,982 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $196,571,000 after purchasing an additional 498,461 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hexcel by 6.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,420,295 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $500,755,000 after acquiring an additional 475,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Hexcel by 11.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,409,631 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $202,771,000 after acquiring an additional 344,711 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.87% of the company’s stock.

Hexcel Trading Up 0.2 %

Hexcel stock opened at $72.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Hexcel Co. has a 52 week low of $47.38 and a 52 week high of $74.99. The company has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.72 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $69.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.76.

Hexcel Dividend Announcement

Hexcel ( NYSE:HXL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.12. Hexcel had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 9.19%. The firm had revenue of $457.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $431.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hexcel Co. will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. Hexcel’s payout ratio is presently 28.25%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HXL. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Hexcel from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. TheStreet upgraded Hexcel from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Hexcel from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Hexcel from $76.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Hexcel from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hexcel

In other Hexcel news, insider Thierry Merlot sold 4,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.51, for a total value of $292,195.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,604,065.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Hexcel news, insider Thierry Merlot sold 4,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.51, for a total value of $292,195.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,604,065.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Marilyn Minus sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.31, for a total value of $49,917.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $261,850.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,722 shares of company stock valued at $676,077. 1.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hexcel Profile

(Get Rating)

Hexcel Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of lightweight structural materials. It operates through the Composite Materials and Engineered Products segments. The Composite Materials segment includes carbon fiber, specialty reinforcements, resins, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, and honeycomb core product lines and pultruded profiles.

