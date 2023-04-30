Lmcg Investments LLC Decreases Stake in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Lmcg Investments LLC cut its holdings in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,733 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 844 shares during the quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC’s holdings in F5 were worth $823,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FFIV. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of F5 in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in F5 during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in F5 during the third quarter worth $43,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp raised its holdings in F5 by 434.8% during the third quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 353 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in F5 during the third quarter worth $55,000. 93.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get F5 alerts:

F5 Price Performance

Shares of FFIV stock opened at $134.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.88, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.09. F5, Inc. has a 1-year low of $127.05 and a 1-year high of $178.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $141.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $144.61.

Insider Transactions at F5

F5 ( NASDAQ:FFIV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The network technology company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $703.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $699.18 million. F5 had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 16.56%. The company’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. Analysts expect that F5, Inc. will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 2,201 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.08, for a total value of $339,130.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 113,024 shares in the company, valued at $17,414,737.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 2,201 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.08, for a total value of $339,130.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 113,024 shares in the company, valued at $17,414,737.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Chad Michael Whalen sold 259 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.12, for a total transaction of $36,809.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,944,627.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,140 shares of company stock worth $1,507,816 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FFIV has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of F5 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on F5 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on F5 from $177.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on F5 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on F5 from $156.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, F5 currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $166.13.

About F5

(Get Rating)

F5, Inc engages development and provision of software defined application services. It offers the development, marketing and sale of application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company was founded on February 26, 1996, and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FFIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for F5 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F5 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.