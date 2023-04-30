Lmcg Investments LLC Has $630,000 Stock Position in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI)

Lmcg Investments LLC decreased its stake in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,447 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 829 shares during the period. Lmcg Investments LLC’s holdings in Carter’s were worth $630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in Carter’s by 7.6% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 2,349 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in Carter’s by 1.3% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 12,517 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,151,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Carter’s by 4.2% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,358 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in Carter’s by 2.4% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 8,620 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $793,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Carter’s by 0.9% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 23,836 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,193,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CRI opened at $69.77 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a fifty day moving average of $71.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.76. Carter’s, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.65 and a 52-week high of $91.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 2.25.

Carter’s ( NYSE:CRI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The textile maker reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.46. Carter’s had a return on equity of 45.25% and a net margin of 7.78%. The company had revenue of $695.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $648.58 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Carter’s, Inc. will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 7th were issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 6th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.30%. Carter’s’s dividend payout ratio is 47.10%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CRI. Wedbush downgraded shares of Carter’s from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on Carter’s in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Carter’s from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.00.

Carter’s, Inc engages in the marketing of apparel for babies and young children. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail, U.S. Wholesale, and International. The U.S. retail segment consists of sales of products in retail and online stores. The U.S. Wholesale segment includes sales in the United States of products to wholesale partners.

