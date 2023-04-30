Lmcg Investments LLC Has $933,000 Stock Position in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Lmcg Investments LLC lowered its position in shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 392 shares during the quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $239,000. Aew Capital Management L P increased its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 442,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $93,704,000 after purchasing an additional 13,340 shares in the last quarter. Agate Pass Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $219,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 12,877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,729,000 after purchasing an additional 1,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 148,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,779,000 after purchasing an additional 7,815 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Essex Property Trust alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ESS shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $260.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $219.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $235.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $247.33.

Essex Property Trust Price Performance

Essex Property Trust Increases Dividend

NYSE ESS opened at $219.73 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.16 billion, a PE ratio of 29.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.75. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $195.03 and a 12-month high of $344.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $214.89 and its 200-day moving average is $217.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $2.31 per share. This represents a $9.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.21%. This is an increase from Essex Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.20. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is presently 122.55%.

About Essex Property Trust

(Get Rating)

Essex Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of predominantly apartment communities. The company was founded by George M. Marcus in 1971 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Essex Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essex Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.