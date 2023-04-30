Lmcg Investments LLC Invests $207,000 in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Lmcg Investments LLC bought a new position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,902 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Southern by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 94,652,372 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,436,360,000 after buying an additional 1,391,612 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Southern by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 76,360,768 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,192,533,000 after purchasing an additional 723,336 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Southern by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 65,068,549 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,424,661,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313,036 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Southern by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 63,002,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,284,352,000 after purchasing an additional 3,653,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Southern by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,795,619 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $598,104,000 after purchasing an additional 66,208 shares during the last quarter. 61.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SO shares. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Southern in a report on Friday. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Southern from $73.00 to $79.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Southern from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Southern from $73.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.14.

In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.89, for a total transaction of $359,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 146,284 shares in the company, valued at $10,516,356.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.89, for a total transaction of $359,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 146,284 shares in the company, valued at $10,516,356.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 852 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.31, for a total transaction of $57,348.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,484,791.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,134 shares of company stock worth $502,179. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SO opened at $73.55 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $68.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.93. The Southern Company has a fifty-two week low of $58.85 and a fifty-two week high of $80.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.28 billion, a PE ratio of 23.73, a PEG ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.66.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.08. Southern had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 10.80%. The firm had revenue of $6.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is an increase from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. Southern’s payout ratio is presently 87.74%.

The Southern Co is a holding company, which engages in the generation and sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

