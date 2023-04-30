Lmcg Investments LLC Sells 1,705 Shares of The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN)

Lmcg Investments LLC decreased its position in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,536 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,705 shares during the quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC’s holdings in The Hain Celestial Group were worth $462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group by 153.8% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,050,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,724,000 after acquiring an additional 636,300 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 34.2% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 29,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 7,550 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in The Hain Celestial Group by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 216,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,646,000 after purchasing an additional 31,949 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group by 54.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 100,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after buying an additional 35,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in The Hain Celestial Group by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 47,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $809,000 after buying an additional 5,527 shares during the period. 95.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of The Hain Celestial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of The Hain Celestial Group in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of The Hain Celestial Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered The Hain Celestial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Hain Celestial Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.90.

Shares of HAIN stock opened at $17.93 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.01. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $15.19 and a one year high of $34.66. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.86 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.06. The Hain Celestial Group had a return on equity of 5.92% and a net margin of 2.45%. The company had revenue of $454.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $460.26 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc engages in the production and distribution of organic and natural products. It operates through North America and International geographical segments. The North America segment consists of the United States and Canada. The International segment includes United Kingdom, Ella’s Kitchen UK, and Europe.

