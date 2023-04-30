Lmcg Investments LLC Sells 861 Shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Lmcg Investments LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,234 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 861 shares during the quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC’s holdings in Leidos were worth $1,497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Leidos during the first quarter worth $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Leidos by 100.0% in the third quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 310 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of Leidos in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Leidos by 44.6% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 428 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in shares of Leidos by 61.1% in the third quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 464 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. 75.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Leidos alerts:

Leidos Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LDOS opened at $93.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.78 billion, a PE ratio of 18.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.76. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.24 and a fifty-two week high of $110.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $93.52 and a 200-day moving average of $99.05.

Leidos Dividend Announcement

Leidos ( NYSE:LDOS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The aerospace company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.22. Leidos had a return on equity of 22.01% and a net margin of 4.76%. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.56 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. Leidos’s payout ratio is 29.15%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Leidos from $114.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com lowered Leidos from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $120.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Leidos from $130.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Leidos from $111.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.14.

Leidos Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Leidos Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil and health markets. It operates through the following three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment provides services, solutions, and products focusing on digital modernization, mission systems and integration, Command, Control, Computers, Communications, Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (“”C4ISR””) technologies and services, maritime solutions, transformative software, analytics, intelligence analysis, mission support and logistics services, weapons systems and space systems and solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LDOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Leidos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leidos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.