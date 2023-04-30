Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Purchased by Edge Capital Group LLC

Edge Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,094 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $3,938,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LMT. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 590.9% in the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 76 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 700.0% in the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 80 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

NYSE:LMT traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $464.45. 1,040,270 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,177,340. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50-day moving average of $479.37 and a 200 day moving average of $472.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1-year low of $373.67 and a 1-year high of $508.10.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.08 by $0.35. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 67.75%. The firm had revenue of $15.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.44 EPS. Lockheed Martin’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.84%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LMT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $513.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $523.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 30th. Vertical Research cut shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $491.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $422.00 to $419.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $494.79.

Insider Transactions at Lockheed Martin

In other news, EVP Stephanie C. Hill sold 2,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.84, for a total value of $1,173,598.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,186,547.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Stephanie C. Hill sold 2,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.84, for a total value of $1,173,598.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,186,547.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy S. Cahill sold 2,534 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $479.44, for a total transaction of $1,214,900.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,014,942.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

About Lockheed Martin

(Get Rating)

Lockheed Martin Corp. is a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.