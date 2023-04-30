Locus Chain (LOCUS) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $100.52 Million

Locus Chain (LOCUS) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 30th. In the last week, Locus Chain has traded down 19.5% against the dollar. One Locus Chain token can now be bought for $0.0483 or 0.00000163 BTC on exchanges. Locus Chain has a market capitalization of $100.52 million and approximately $574,903.65 worth of Locus Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Locus Chain Token Profile

Locus Chain launched on April 11th, 2018. Locus Chain’s total supply is 7,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,081,062,787 tokens. Locus Chain’s official message board is medium.com/@locus_10211. Locus Chain’s official Twitter account is @locuschain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Locus Chain is locuschain.com.

Buying and Selling Locus Chain

According to CryptoCompare, “Locus Chain is a state of the art blockchain protocol that can maintain stable transaction time even if the number of nodes and transactions increase using Account Wise Transaction Chain (AWTC). Through the use of AWTC, Locus Chain is able to provide high transaction speed for every user in the eco-system and the network.”

