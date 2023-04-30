LPL Financial LLC Boosts Position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,610,886 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 916,427 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 2.06% of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF worth $480,544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asio Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 52.7% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA DGRO opened at $50.89 on Friday. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $43.67 and a twelve month high of $52.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.00. The stock has a market cap of $23.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.91.

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

