LPL Financial LLC Grows Stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,893,509 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 72,770 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 1.13% of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF worth $274,691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $99,250,000. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 128.8% during the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,178,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,485,000 after buying an additional 663,252 shares during the period. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,636,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 15.9% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,207,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,201,000 after buying an additional 165,942 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 17.1% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,112,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,187,000 after buying an additional 162,771 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVE opened at $154.39 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $127.33 and a 1 year high of $160.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $150.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $148.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.86 billion, a PE ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

