LPL Financial LLC Has $354.94 Million Stock Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 670,412 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 54,502 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned about 0.07% of UnitedHealth Group worth $354,942,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Hollencrest Capital Management increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 2,337 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 2,873 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 946 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 1,472 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $743,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UNH opened at $492.09 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $486.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $505.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $459.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.50, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.67. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $449.70 and a 12-month high of $558.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.24 by $0.02. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.05% and a net margin of 6.16%. The business had revenue of $91.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.49 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 13th were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 10th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.18%.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,008 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.58, for a total transaction of $488,456.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,019,764.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on UNH shares. StockNews.com upgraded UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $610.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $592.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $591.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $600.88.

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

