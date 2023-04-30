LPL Financial LLC Purchases 2,900,697 Shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Get Rating) by 16.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,028,774 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,900,697 shares during the period. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF comprises about 0.8% of LPL Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. LPL Financial LLC owned about 4.45% of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF worth $899,893,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 48.9% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 12,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 3,941 shares during the last quarter. Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 12,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264 shares during the last quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. grew its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. now owns 9,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 1,644 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 51,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,322,000 after acquiring an additional 4,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 730,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,486,000 after buying an additional 20,122 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ IUSB opened at $46.25 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.84. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 12 month low of $43.12 and a 12 month high of $48.23.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th were given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 3rd. This is a positive change from iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

