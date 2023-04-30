LPL Financial LLC Reduces Position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

LPL Financial LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,710,377 shares of the company’s stock after selling 912,957 shares during the quarter. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of LPL Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. LPL Financial LLC owned 5.27% of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF worth $992,454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,456,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,721,463,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341,724 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 5.4% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 235,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,667,000 after buying an additional 12,132 shares in the last quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 263.2% in the third quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 28,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,274,000 after buying an additional 20,748 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 34.7% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signature Securities Group Corporation purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the third quarter worth about $87,000.

Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF stock opened at $91.53 on Friday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 12-month low of $77.28 and a 12-month high of $96.41. The company has a market cap of $14.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $89.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.28.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

