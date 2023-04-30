LPL Financial LLC Sells 339,094 Shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY)

LPL Financial LLC lessened its holdings in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,350,883 shares of the company’s stock after selling 339,094 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 0.09% of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF worth $674,211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RDVY. Crumly & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 219,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,548,000 after acquiring an additional 9,941 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 5,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 30,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,304 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 535,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,541,000 after acquiring an additional 13,117 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ RDVY opened at $45.48 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.10. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 52 week low of $38.34 and a 52 week high of $49.17.

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Cuts Dividend

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 27th were paid a $0.211 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 24th.

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

