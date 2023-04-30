Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.15-$1.35 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.19. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of LXFR stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.25. 260,702 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 86,628. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.95 and its 200-day moving average is $15.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $410.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.18 and a beta of 0.98. Luxfer has a 52 week low of $12.71 and a 52 week high of $17.83.

Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.29. The company had revenue of $116.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.70 million. Luxfer had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 4.63%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Luxfer will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. Luxfer’s payout ratio is presently 72.22%.

Several analysts have recently commented on LXFR shares. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I restated a buy rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Luxfer in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com lowered Luxfer from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Luxfer from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Luxfer by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 73,038 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Luxfer by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 12,397 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 1,405 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its position in shares of Luxfer by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 19,314 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 1,497 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Luxfer by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 29,197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 2,438 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Luxfer during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. 99.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Luxfer Holdings Plc is a global producer of highly-engineered industrial materials, which specializes in the design and manufacture of high-performance products for transportation, defense and emergency response, healthcare, and general industrial purposes. It operates through the Gas Cylinder and Elektron segments.

