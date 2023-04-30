Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) Shares Acquired by Summit Trail Advisors LLC

Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its stake in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating) by 18.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 51,602 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,998 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lyft were worth $569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Lyft by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 50,292 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 7,484 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Lyft by 567.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 15,648 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 13,304 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lyft during the 3rd quarter worth about $161,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lyft during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Alphabet Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lyft during the 3rd quarter worth about $80,839,000. 79.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Lyft from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Lyft from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Lyft from $34.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 10th. BTIG Research lowered shares of Lyft from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Lyft from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.57.

In other news, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter sold 1,826 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.65, for a total value of $30,402.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 36,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $614,451.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 3.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LYFT opened at $10.25 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. Lyft, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.19 and a 52-week high of $34.35.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The ride-sharing company reported ($1.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.83). The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Lyft had a negative net margin of 38.69% and a negative return on equity of 112.05%. Equities analysts predict that Lyft, Inc. will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lyft, Inc engages in the provision and management of an online social rideshare community platform. It provides access to a network of shared bikes and scooters for shorter rides and first-mile and last-mile legs of multimodal trips, information about nearby public transit routes, and Lyft Rentals to offer riders a view of transportation options when planning any trip.

