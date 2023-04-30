Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság (OTCMKTS:MYTAY) Short Interest Update

Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság (OTCMKTS:MYTAY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, a growth of 30.8% from the March 31st total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days.

Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of OTCMKTS MYTAY traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.10. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 898. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.72. Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság has a 52-week low of $3.03 and a 52-week high of $6.25.

Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság Company Profile

Magyar Telekom Telecommunications Plc engages in the provision of telecommunications services. It operates through the MT-Hungary, and North Macedonia segments. The MT-Hungary segment offers mobile and fixed line telecommunications, TV distribution, information communication and system integration services to millions of residential and business customers under the Telekom and T-Systems brands.

