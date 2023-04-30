MaidSafeCoin Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $94.76 Million (MAID)

MaidSafeCoin (MAID) traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 30th. In the last seven days, MaidSafeCoin has traded 10.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. MaidSafeCoin has a market cap of $94.76 million and approximately $10,537.91 worth of MaidSafeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MaidSafeCoin token can currently be bought for $0.21 or 0.00000712 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About MaidSafeCoin

MaidSafeCoin’s launch date was April 22nd, 2014. MaidSafeCoin’s total supply is 452,552,412 tokens. MaidSafeCoin’s official message board is safenetforum.org. MaidSafeCoin’s official Twitter account is @maidsafe and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for MaidSafeCoin is https://reddit.com/r/safenetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MaidSafeCoin’s official website is safenetwork.tech.

According to CryptoCompare, “MaidSafe is a fully decentralized platform on which application developers can build decentralized applications. The network is made up by individual users who contribute storage, computing power and bandwidth to form a world-wide autonomous system.

Safecoin can only reside within the SAFE network and will be stored in a users wallet and used in exchange for network services; such as increased storage space and access to network applications. There is no set distribution time for safecoins. Unlike many currencies, the distribution of safecoin is backed by information and the amount of coins generated by the SAFE network is directly related to the amount of resource provided to it.”

