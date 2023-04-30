Mammoth (MMT) Trading Up 10% Over Last Week

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 29th. During the last week, Mammoth has traded up 10% against the US dollar. Mammoth has a total market cap of $15.41 million and approximately $10,296.50 worth of Mammoth was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mammoth coin can now be purchased for $0.0022 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Mammoth Profile

Mammoth (CRYPTO:MMT) is a coin. Its launch date was September 30th, 2021. Mammoth’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,999,999,997 coins. The official message board for Mammoth is medium.com/@mmtchain. Mammoth’s official Twitter account is @mmtchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Mammoth is https://reddit.com/r/mammoth_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Mammoth is mmtchain.io.

Buying and Selling Mammoth

According to CryptoCompare, “Mammoth (MMT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Mammoth has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Mammoth is 0.00210178 USD and is up 0.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $9,435.14 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://mmtchain.io.”

