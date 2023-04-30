Mangoceuticals, Inc.’s Quiet Period Will Expire Tomorrow (NASDAQ:MGRX)

Mangoceuticals’ (NASDAQ:MGRX – Get Rating) quiet period is set to expire on Monday, May 1st. Mangoceuticals had issued 1,250,000 shares in its IPO on March 21st. The total size of the offering was $5,000,000 based on an initial share price of $4.00. During Mangoceuticals’ quiet period, insiders and any underwriters involved in the IPO are prevented from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

Shares of Mangoceuticals stock opened at $1.08 on Friday. Mangoceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.86 and a 52 week high of $4.37.

Mangoceuticals Inc is involved in developing, marketing and selling a variety of men’s health and wellness products via a secure telemedicine platform, including its uniquely formulated erectile dysfunction drug branded `Mango`. Mangoceuticals Inc is based in DALLAS, TX.

