Manulife Financial Co. (TSE:MFC) Receives C$27.55 Average PT from Brokerages

Manulife Financial Co. (TSE:MFC – Get Rating) (NYSE:MFC) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$27.55.

A number of analysts have weighed in on MFC shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Monday, February 27th. CSFB lifted their price objective on Manulife Financial from C$27.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Cormark upped their target price on Manulife Financial from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd.

Manulife Financial Price Performance

MFC stock opened at C$26.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.99, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 4.70. Manulife Financial has a 52-week low of C$20.81 and a 52-week high of C$27.50. The company has a market capitalization of C$49.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.27, a PEG ratio of 12.96 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$25.73 and a 200-day moving average price of C$24.73.

Manulife Financial Increases Dividend

Manulife Financial ( TSE:MFC Get Rating ) (NYSE:MFC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported C$0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.81 by C$0.07. The firm had revenue of C$15.40 billion for the quarter. Manulife Financial had a return on equity of 12.46% and a net margin of 47.00%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Manulife Financial will post 3.4383033 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. This is a boost from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.67%.

Insider Transactions at Manulife Financial

In other Manulife Financial news, Director Donald Richard Lindsay purchased 50,000 shares of Manulife Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$26.64 per share, with a total value of C$1,332,005.00. In other Manulife Financial news, Director Donald Richard Lindsay purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$26.64 per share, with a total value of C$1,332,005.00. Also, Director Marianne Harrison sold 36,995 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$26.78, for a total value of C$990,607.72. 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Manulife Financial

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

Featured Articles

