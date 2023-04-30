Marathon Asset Management Ltd Buys 245,122 Shares of Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG)

Marathon Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG – Get Rating) by 15.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,807,453 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 245,122 shares during the quarter. Marathon Asset Management Ltd owned approximately 2.44% of Healthcare Services Group worth $21,689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 133.9% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,132 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,793 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Healthcare Services Group by 64.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,582 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 1,799 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Healthcare Services Group by 138.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,480 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 4,338 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Healthcare Services Group by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 11,127 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 1,399 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Healthcare Services Group by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,911 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 1,867 shares during the period. 98.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Healthcare Services Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HCSG traded up $0.40 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.61. The stock had a trading volume of 1,155,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 925,493. Healthcare Services Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.55 and a 12 month high of $18.74. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 32.52 and a beta of 0.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.39.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Healthcare Services Group ( NASDAQ:HCSG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $417.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $423.51 million. Healthcare Services Group had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 8.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Healthcare Services Group, Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Healthcare Services Group from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Healthcare Services Group from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $8.50 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.60.

Healthcare Services Group Company Profile

Healthcare Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of keeping, laundry, and dietary services to long-term care and related health care facilities. It operates through the following business segments: Housekeeping and Dietary. The Housekeeping segment consists of the management of the client’s housekeeping department, which is responsible for the cleaning, disinfecting, and sanitizing of patient rooms and common areas of a client facility, as well as the laundering and processing of the personal clothing belonging to the facility’s patients.

