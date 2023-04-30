Marathon Asset Management Ltd Cuts Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Marathon Asset Management Ltd reduced its position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,451 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,699 shares during the period. Booking comprises 1.4% of Marathon Asset Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Marathon Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Booking were worth $51,291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BKNG. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Booking by 37.2% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 64,317 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $151,044,000 after purchasing an additional 17,432 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Booking by 18.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 613 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Booking during the first quarter worth $387,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Booking by 2.0% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,585 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,767,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Booking by 7.5% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 172 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Booking Stock Performance

BKNG traded up $46.87 during trading on Friday, reaching $2,686.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 295,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 248,044. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,616.85 and a 52-week high of $2,721.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2,564.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $2,251.74. The company has a market capitalization of $99.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.56, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86.

Insider Transactions at Booking

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $24.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $20.97 by $3.77. Booking had a return on equity of 107.86% and a net margin of 17.89%. The company had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $15.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 130.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,418.64, for a total transaction of $1,330,252.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,070,710.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Booking news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,427.11, for a total value of $1,036,375.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,241,947.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,418.64, for a total value of $1,330,252.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,070,710.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,355 shares of company stock valued at $6,005,408 in the last quarter. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BKNG. Gordon Haskett lowered Booking from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Booking from $2,675.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Booking in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Booking from $2,250.00 to $2,630.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Booking from $2,050.00 to $2,524.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,708.65.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

