Marathon Asset Management Ltd Cuts Stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Marathon Asset Management Ltd cut its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 587,740 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,835 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for 1.8% of Marathon Asset Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Marathon Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $65,605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 224,134,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,302,459,000 after buying an additional 3,081,402 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,079,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,468,037,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077,042 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,179,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,351,347,000 after purchasing an additional 143,329 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 12,162,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,047,461,000 after purchasing an additional 265,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 9,760,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441,584 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Up 0.3 %

MRK traded up $0.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $115.47. The company had a trading volume of 8,050,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,009,422. The company has a market cap of $293.13 billion, a PE ratio of 22.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $109.81 and a 200-day moving average of $107.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.05 and a 1-year high of $116.86.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $14.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.81 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 38.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.14 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Sunday, April 16th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Monday, March 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $120.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, March 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.65.

Insider Activity at Merck & Co., Inc.

In related news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 4,436 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.25, for a total value of $462,453.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,159,575. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Robert M. Davis sold 143,329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.93, for a total transaction of $16,472,801.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 271,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,239,927.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven Mizell sold 4,436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.25, for a total transaction of $462,453.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,159,575. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 293,635 shares of company stock worth $33,635,080 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Merck & Co, Inc is a health care company, which engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.