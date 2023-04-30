Marathon Asset Management Ltd Has $40 Million Stock Holdings in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

Marathon Asset Management Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 816,744 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 12,432 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Management Ltd owned approximately 0.07% of Bank of Nova Scotia worth $39,996,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BNS. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 555.3% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 22,840,226 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,118,692,000 after acquiring an additional 19,354,619 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 230.5% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 11,592,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $550,723,000 after buying an additional 8,085,000 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 31.0% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 24,244,364 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,157,302,000 after buying an additional 5,736,216 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 70.0% in the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 13,297,820 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $635,833,000 after buying an additional 5,474,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 570.7% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,902,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $90,467,000 after buying an additional 1,618,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.19% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Nova Scotia Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of Bank of Nova Scotia stock traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $49.91. 917,032 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,166,657. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.46. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a fifty-two week low of $45.26 and a fifty-two week high of $68.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $59.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.01.

Bank of Nova Scotia Increases Dividend

Bank of Nova Scotia ( NYSE:BNS Get Rating ) (TSE:BNS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The bank reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($0.15). Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 15.08% and a net margin of 17.03%. The business had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.10 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th were paid a dividend of $0.774 per share. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.20%. This is an increase from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 3rd. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.86%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BNS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from $86.00 to $77.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Scotiabank cut Bank of Nova Scotia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Bank of Nova Scotia presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.15.

About Bank of Nova Scotia

The Bank of Nova Scotia engages in the provision of financial products and services including personal, commercial, corporate, and investment banking. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, Global Banking and Markets, and Other. The Other segment includes group treasury and smaller operating segments.

