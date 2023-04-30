Marathon Asset Management Ltd Reduces Holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Marathon Asset Management Ltd lessened its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 174,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,398 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $28,850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,528,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,498,416,000 after buying an additional 227,036 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,313,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,167,702,000 after purchasing an additional 693,039 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,398,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $408,804,000 after purchasing an additional 61,820 shares in the last quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,217,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $331,018,000 after purchasing an additional 179,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lifted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 2,212,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $330,280,000 after purchasing an additional 218,187 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MMC shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $157.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $197.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Citigroup increased their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $190.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $168.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $184.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Monday, April 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $180.77.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Marsh & McLennan Companies Trading Up 0.4 %

In other news, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.38, for a total value of $986,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 70,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,577,408.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.38, for a total value of $986,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 70,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,577,408.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Dean Michael Klisura sold 3,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.22, for a total value of $518,790.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 20,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,458,880.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,540 shares of company stock worth $2,009,111. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MMC traded up $0.74 on Friday, hitting $180.19. 2,131,966 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,749,150. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $143.33 and a 12 month high of $180.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $166.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $166.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.14 billion, a PE ratio of 28.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.93.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.06. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 33.33% and a net margin of 15.24%. The business had revenue of $5.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 7.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 4th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.93%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which engages in offering clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy, and people. It operates through the Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment is involved in risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

